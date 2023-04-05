Watch CBS News
Sports

Harper takes on-field BP for 1st time since Tommy John surgery

/ CBS/AP

Digital Brief: April 5, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: April 5, 2023 (AM) 02:39

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) -- The Phillies kept the door open for Bryce Harper to return early than expected from Tommy John surgery, and the 2021 National League MVP took another step in the right direction Wednesday in his recovery.

Harper has taken on-field batting practice for the first time since his surgery last fall.

The Phillies said Harper hit on the field before Tuesday night's game at Yankee Stadium.

Harper, a two-time National League MVP, was operated on last Nov. 23 and was projected to return as a designated hitter by the All-Star break. 

Harper appears to be on track for an earlier return, and Philadelphia has Harper on the 10-day injured list rather than the 60, which would have ruled him out until May 29.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 3:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.