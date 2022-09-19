Jalen Hurts, Eagles dominate Minnesota Vikings in home opener

Jalen Hurts, Eagles dominate Minnesota Vikings in home openerget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the day Eagles fans have been waiting months for -- the home opener. The Birds are back at Lincoln Financial Field, hosting the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 2 Monday Night Football showdown.
And Eagles fans are probably happy about the way the game turned out.
The Eagles dominated on both sides of the ball to beat the Vikings, 24-7.
Jalen Hurts recorded three total touchdowns -- two on the ground and one through the air -- and Darius Slay had two interceptions as the Eagles dominated the Vikings, 24-7, Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Hurts played a near perfect game. He went 26 for 31 through the air for 333 yards and recorded 57 rushing yards on 11 carries. His touchdown pass went to Quez Watkins early in the second quarter.
The Eagles' defense nearly pitched a shutout after getting thrashed by the Detroit Lions last week.
Avonte Maddox also intercepted Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
And more importantly, the Eagles frustrated Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. He only had six catches for 48 yards.
Overall, the Vikings had 264 yards of total offense.
Big play Slay strikes again
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles defense has showed out tonight. Darius Slay picked off Kirk Cousins for the second time midway through the fourth quarter after Jalen Hurts tossed an interception of his own.
But, that interception wasn't the Eagles' fault. The pass tipped off Kennenth Gainwell's hands was intercepted by former Eagle Jordan Hicks.
Eagles fans troll Vikings for "SKOL" chant
PHILADELPHIA (CBS0 -- When the Eagles made their run to the Super Bowl in 2018, they beat the Vikings along the way.
During the NFC Championship game, Eagles fans trolled the Vikings by turning their "SKOL" chant into a "FOLES" chant.
On Monday night as the Eagles were dominating, they broke it out once again.
Avonte Maddox joins the interception party
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that didn't take long.
After Darius Slay intercepted Kirk Cousins, Avonte Maddox followed him up.
It was a clutch play by Maddox.
The turnover happened after the Vikings blocked the Eagles' field goal.
Big play Slay
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the second straight week, the Eagles defense recorded an interception.
Darius slay picked off Kirk Cousins as the Vikings were driving deep into Eagles territory to start the third quarter.
After the interception, he ran toward the crowd and gave the ball to Sixers guard James Harden.
The Philly sports connection is alive and well.
Eagles lead at halftime
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans can't ask for a better half. Philadelphia leads the Vikings, 24-7, and Jalen Hurts has played phenomenal.
He led the Eagles on a seven play drive with just over a minute left in the half to set up a 38-yard field goal from Jake Elliot.
Hurts has three total touchdowns -- two on the ground and one through the air. He connected with Quez Watkins for a 53-yard bomb in the second quarter.
Hurts went 17 for 20 for 251 passing yards to end the half.
DeVonta Smith has five catches for 64 yards.
And the Eagles defense has kept the Vikings offense in check, especially Justin Jefferson, except for one scoring drive.
Jefferson finished the half with three catches for 24 yards.
Overall, the Vikings have 93 total yard of offense.
Hurts powers for second rushing TD
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts is having himself a night. Late in the second quarter, he muscled his way through multiple defenders for a 26-yard rushing touchdown to give the Eagles a 21-7 lead.
Hurts now has 41 rushing yards on the night on six carries for two touchdowns.
Hurts connects with Quez Watkins for TD
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles started the second quarter with a bang.
Hurts connected with wideout Quez Watkins for a 53-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Hurts has started the game a perfect 10 for 10 for 154 passing yards. He has one passing touchdown one on the ground.
Eagles hold 7-0 lead after first quarter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles hold a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Penalties have hurt the Eagles so far.
They recorded four penalties for 26 yards. Some of those three penalties came on ineligible receivers downfield, as our Pat Gallen points out.
But overall, Eagles fans should feel good about the start. So far, Hurts is a perfect 9 for 9 for 102 passing yards and one rushing touchdown.
Dallas Goedert has two catches for 31 yards to lead the team in receiving. A.J. Brown has two catches for 31 receiving yards.
So far, the Eagles' defense has shown up against the Vikings passing attack. Philadelphia forced Minnesota to back-to-back three and outs in the first quarter.
James Bradberry and Darius Slay each recorded pass deflections.
Eagles strike first on impressive drive
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles got on the board first against the Vikings. Jalen Hurts ended an impressive drive with a a 3-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead with 9:09 left in the first quarter.
Hurts went a perfect 5 for 5 on the drive for 63 yards through the air. He hooked up with A.J Brown and Zach Pascal for two separate third down conversions.
Best friends from Ireland travel to Philly for Eagles-Vikings
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two football fans from Ireland took the quite the trip. Best friends from the same town -- Armagh, Northern Ireland, traveled to Philadelphia to watch the Eagles and Vikings play.
And of course they're both named Mickey. One is an Eagles fans, the other is a Vikings fan.
Once the schedule came out, they both booked flights.
Eagles announce inactives against Vikings, elevate players from practice squad
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles announced their inactive players for Week 2 against the Vikings on Monday Night Football.
Quarterback Ian Book, safety Reed Blankenship, running back Trey Sermon, guard Josh Sills and tight end Grant Calcaterra will all be out tonight.
The Eagles also elevated Britain covey and Noah Togiai from the practice squad. Both will be active against Minnesota.
Dick Vermeil says getting Hall of Fame ring during halftime will be emotional
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS3's Don Bell and Pat Gallen caught up with former Eagles Hall of Fame coach Dick Vermeil and play-by-play announcer Merrill Reese ahead of the Birds' matchup with the Vikings on Monday Night Football.
Vermeil, who was inducted into the Pro Hall of Fame earlier this year, will receive his ring for the hall tonight. He got a little choked up when asked what that moment will mean to him.
"It'll be an emotional moment, no question," Vermeil said.
Eagles fan from Michigan searching for perfect jersey at pro shop
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Many Eagles fans are breaking out their lucky jerseys and t-shirts to wear for Monday night's home opener. But some fans were in search of something specific to kick off the season.
Eyewitness News was at the Pro Shop to see what fans were buying.
"I'm very picky, I drove 600 miles to be here," Eagles fan Tony Konoka said.
Eagles fans came from near and far to pick up something perfect for the game and they aren't playing around like Tony from Michigan.
"Brandon Graham deserves the best, so I want to wear the best and I deserve the best as well so I want an authentic jersey he's wearing on the field. I don't want an iron-on one that will melt in the dryer." Tony said.
Watch the video below for the full story.
Eagles fans fired up for home opener against Vikings
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's game day in South Philadelphia and Eagles fans have been filling the lots surrounding the Linc since early this morning. Our Kerri Corrado caught up with fans who have been tailgating all day and they are fired up for the home opener against the Vikings.