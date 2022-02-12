Where to get an official Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles jersey for LVII
Football's season finale kicks off today. If you're more excited to see Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts take the field than you are for those great game day snacks, then you might want to pick up a new Philadelphia Eagles jersey to commemorate the Birds' return to the Big Game.
Keep reading to shop some of the best merch for football fans, plus find out where to catch the game.
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey, $150
U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey
Show your team spirit on big game Sunday with this Jalen Hurts Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey from Nike. This jersey ships free with the code "24SHIP."
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey, $150
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike Player Name and Number T-Shirt
If you'd rather rock a T-shirt on game day, try this cotton crew neck from Nike.
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike Player Name and Number T-Shirt, $40
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Majestic Threads Player Name and Number Raglan 3/4-Sleeve T-Shirt
This long sleeve Jalen Hurts shirt is perfect for cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles in the February cold.
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Majestic Threads Player Name and Number Raglan 3/4-Sleeve T-Shirt, $50
Best Philadelphia Eagles merch for LVII
Don't get stuck with counterfeit gear: Fanatics is one of the best places to find officially licensed Philadelphia Eagles jerseys, merch and more for sale.
Philadelphia Eagles Nike NFC Champions locker room T-shirt
Show off some Philly team pride with this NFC Championship T-shirt. Made with 100% cotton.
Philadelphia Eagles Nike NFC Champions locker room T-shirt, $40
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles LVII matchup official program
The official LVII game program makes a great keepsake for collectors.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles LVII matchup official program, $20
Philadelphia Eagles heathered stripe 3-piece bed set
You'll have sweet dreams of future Eagles championships in this officially licensed bedding set. Includes a comforter and pair of matching pillow shams.
Philadelphia Eagles heathered stripe 3-piece bed set (full/queen), $95
Philadelphia Eagles 21" reclaimed oak bar shelf
This wall-mountable shelf is made with an authentic reclaimed oak whiskey barrel head.
Philadelphia Eagles 21" reclaimed oak bar shelf, $299
Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch game jersey
This officially licensed Jason Kelce #62 jersey is 100% recycled polyester with screen printing.
Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch game jersey, $149
Where to buy a Patrick Mahomes Chiefs Jersey
Looking to show some team spirit for the Chiefs, instead? We've got you covered there too. Check out our picks for the best Patrick Mahomes merch below.
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII Patch Game Jersey
Close out the 2022 football season with this gray Patrick Mahomes Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey from Nike. This jersey features commemorative graphics to show off your Chiefs spirit during the big game -- and beyond. And, as a bonus, this jersey ships free with the code "24SHIP."
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII Patch Game Jersey, $150
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII T-Shirt
Prefer the traditional fit of a shirt over that of a jersey? You can still show off your Kansas City spirit with this Nike shirt featuring Patrick Mahomes' name and player number. Available in red or white.
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII T-Shirt, $42
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Majestic Threads Women's LVII Name and Number Raglan 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirt
If you want to root for Kansas City in style come game day, this raglan-sleeve shirt featuring a KC graphic and Mahomes' name and number should be a total touchdown.
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Majestic Threads Women's LVII Name & Number Raglan 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirt, $50
Where to watch football 2023
This year's final game, which is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, will air on Fox. Regardless of which football team you're rooting for, if you're a cord cutter or prefer to stream your favorite sports, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch football on Fox:
U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna: $29
Even in the age of streaming, there's always the old rabbit ears way to watch local TV -- including Fox. If you want to tune in on big game Sunday without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. For just $29, it'll deliver any live-aired, free-TV games in your area, plus all the other over-the-air content available in your area. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th century TV-viewing experience with 21st century technology.
U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)
Sling TV
Sling TV is a live-TV streamer. A Sling TV subscription gives you access to 50+ channels, including Fox in select markets. Interested? Sling offers new users half off their first month of any package, plus 50 hours of free DVR storage. Plus, there's no contract.
Sling TV, $40 and up per month
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream isn't cheap, but it streams all the networks sports fans need, including Fox. DirecTV Stream's least-expensive tier, called "Entertainment," also offers CBS, NBC and ESPN for $70 a month.
Right now, DirectTV Stream is offering new users $10 off their first 12 months. (Conditions apply, see site for details.)
DirecTV Stream, $65 and up per month for the first 5 months
FuboTV
FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every game of the season. Packages include Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and more.
In addition to football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.
FuboTV, starting at $70 per month
