How to watch the Rihanna halftime show during LVII

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna poses during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Kevin MazurGetty Images for Roc Nation

Rihanna stans and Football fans, get ready. The sport's and music's biggest day of the year kicks off this Sunday, Feb. 12.

If you're excited to tune in to Big Game LVII and the 2023 halftime show but not sure how you plan to watch or stream it, then this is the guide for you. Keep reading to learn more about low-cost and free ways to watch the 2023 halftime show on game day.

Who is playing the Apple Music Halftime show?

Rihanna poses for photos after the Super Bowl LVII Apple Music Halftime Show press conference held at the Phoenix Convention Center. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2023. Super Bowl LVII will take place Sunday Feb. 12, 2023 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Anthony Behar/PA Images via Getty Images

Nine-time Grammy winner and pop star Rihanna is playing the big game's halftime show, making the football season's grand finale more of a Rihanna concert for some fans.

Rihanna's performance at the Apple Music Halftime show will mark her first in over four years.

"It was so scary because it was kind of unexpected to come back from 0 to Super Bowl, that's kind of nuts," the musical icon said during a press interview.

What songs will Rihanna perform at the 2023 halftime show?

Mauricio Santana / Getty Images

While the setlist for the Apple Music Halftime show is still a secret, the music mogul has shed some light on her creative process in preparing for the big game performance, revealing during a press conference that her setlist has changed 39 times leading up to the show.

Rihanna also revealed that she may have a surprise for viewers. "I'm thinking about bringing someone, I'm not sure," she teased.

What time is the Rihanna halftime show 2023?

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Singer Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

The biggest football game of the year kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. MST, 6:30 p.m. EST.

This means the halftime show will likely take place between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. EST/5 p.m. and 6 p.m. PST.

Who else is performing at the big game?

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Country music artist Mickey Guyton performs the national anthem prior to the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams won 23-20. Michael Owens / Getty Images

Rihanna isn't the only big name set to perform during this year's big game.

Eight-time Grammy winner and country music star Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem ahead of the game, with Oscar-winning Deaf actor Troy Kotsur also performing the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL) on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD).

Twelve-time Grammy winner and R&B artist Babyface will perform "America the Beautiful" ahead of kickoff, with Navajo Nation in Arizona Colin Denny, a member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, signing.

"Abbott Elementary's" Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" with Deaf performer Justina Miles signing. Miles will also perform the ASL rendition of the halftime show.

How to watch Rihanna's halftime show LVII

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

This year's big game -- and halftime show -- will air on Fox. If you don't have cable these days or are unclear on how to stream sports on Fox, keep reading to check out some of the best ways to watch this Sunday's big game and 2023 halftime show.

Note: Every streaming service listed below offers a free trial period, so if you're only interested in streaming the big game and halftime show, you could always cancel after the winning team takes the Lombardi Trophy and wind up getting all the game day action for free.

Sling TV

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

One cost effective way to steam sports on Fox is with a Sling TV subscription. Right now, there's a special deal -- Sling TV is offering $20 off your first month. (Sling TV normally costs $40 and up per month for plans including live sports.) There's no long-term contract, and Sling offers eligible subscribers a seven-day free trial, so you can sign up just to stream the big game and cancel after, if you want.

Essentially, Sling TV's Blue tier is the cheapest way to watch the big game on Fox this weekend, at just $20 for the month. New subscribers in the month of February can also enter to win a free LG TV through Sling.

Note: Before taking advantage of this deal, make sure to confirm you live in one of the select markets where Sling TV offers Fox.

DirecTV Stream

Michael Owens / Getty Images

You can also subscribe to DirecTV Stream to watch the Kansas City Chiefs - Philadelphia Eagles game and Rihanna's halftime show, plus any other sports events airing on Fox, NBC, CBS, ESPN and more. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial.

Note: Before taking advantage of this deal, make sure to confirm you live in one of the select markets where DirecTV Stream offers Fox.

DirecTV Stream, $65 per month for the first 5 months

How to watch the halftime show for free without cable: Amplified HD digital TV antenna



U Must Have via Amazon

If you want to catch football games without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. It'll deliver any live-aired, free-TV NFL games in your area, plus all the other over-the-air content available in your area. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th-century TV-viewing experience with 21st-century technology.

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29

The best TV deals ahead of the big game

Looking to upgrade your viewing experience at home so you can watch the latest shows, big football game, 2023 Puppy Bowl and more? Keep reading to check out the best deals on 4K TVs, TV stands and more.

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV

LG via Amazon

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame" features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,997 (regularly $3,000)

LG OLED C1 series 4K smart TV

Amazon

We've found another OLED TV option from LG. This smart TV features a brilliant OLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also uses AI technology to detect changes in scenes and genres, adjusting the display accordingly. This LG TV upgrades your home cinema experience with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. It includes built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.

It's on sale at Amazon now.

55" LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,239 (reduced from $1,500)

65" TCL Roku smart TV

TCL via Walmart

This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.

"I recently bought this tv last week and I'm really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up," wrote a Walmart customer. "If you want a tv that's affordable TCL is the way to go. I don't have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV's again from this brand in the near future."

65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution



Best Buy

Watch your shows, movies and games in all their glory with this 50-inch TCL set. The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision.

All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $366 (reduced from $600)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV

Amazon

This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision.

The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans -- plus, it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $720 (reduced from $1,100)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD: $30

Best Buy

This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $30 (reduced from $50)

