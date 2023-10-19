Sweet! Monos just restocked its sold-out Monos x Magnolia bakery collection

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're shopping for a new set of luggage ahead of holiday travel season 2023, you won't want to miss this -- Monos just restocked its bestselling Monos x Magnolia Bakery collection. The pretty pastel collection sold out this spring, but Monos has brought it back just in time for your holiday travel and holiday gifting needs.

Right now, you can score all of your favorite Monos products in limited-edition yellow and lavender shades. But hurry -- this sweet collab won't stay in-stock for long.

Shop the restocked Monos x Magnolia Bakery collection

Earlier this year, Monos released a collaboration with Magnolia Bakery featuring two special pastel colors inspired by the popular NYC bakery's most popular desserts. The collection sold out, but it's back now for a limited time. There is a pastel yellow inspired by Magnolia Bakery's famous banana pudding. The collection also includes a lavender colorway inspired by Magnolia's purple icing and cupcakes.

You can get all of your Monos favorites including carry-ons, check-ins and bags in these fun spring colors, just in time for fall travel. We love Monos luggage due to it's durability and high-quality vegan-friendly materials. Every Monos suitcase comes with a lifetime limited warranty and Monos bags come with a two-year limited warranty, so you can be confident that your purchase will last.

You can shop the Monos x Magnolia Bakery collection now. Prices range from $60 to $430.

Best Monos luggage in 2023

Keep reading to check out the best luggage options from Monos luggage, available in the two Monos x Magnolia Bakery colors.

Monos Carry-On

The Monos Carry-On features a telescopic handle, plus lots of zippered pockets and compartments and an easy-to-use lock. It offers an ultra-strong polycarbonate hard shell exterior and a TSA-approved locking system. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty.

Customers praise the suitcase for its ease of use. "This case rolls so smoothly over many surfaces," a reviewer says. "The wheels are placed perfectly to keep balance, no annoying tipping over when packed. The handle raises and lowers with little effort. Even when in the full extended position it feels sturdy unlike some other cases I've tried."

Check out our full Monos Carry-On review to see why CBS Essentials staff writer Kaylyn McKenna loves this carry-on.

Why we like the Monos Carry-On:

Monos Carry-Ons are made with aerospace-grade, water-resistant polycarbonate hard shells for enhanced durability.



The carry-on fits in the overhead bin on most airlines and is easy to store in my car trunk for road trips.



The 360-degree spinner wheels provide a smooth glide.



Monos Carry-On Plus

The Monos Carry-On Plus offers all of the benefits of the standard carry-on but in a larger size. It measures 23 inches by 15 inches by 9.5 inches, giving you extra space to pack for longer trips. Even at its larger size, this suitcase still fits in the overhead bin on most major airlines. Though Monos does advise that it may need to be checked on smaller planes.

"I bought the larger carry on in black and it's a sleek, stylish, good-looking suitcase. It rolls smoothly and spins easily, the handle is solid and you can pack quite a lot in there if you use it well," a reviewer on the Monos website shares.

Choose from 13 carry-on color and print options.

Why we like the Monos Carry-On Plus:

The Carry-On Plus fits more than the standard carry-on, making it better for longer trips.

It's made with a dent-resistant, impact-friendly polycarbonate shell.

It can fit inside of Monos' checked bags for easy storage.

Monos Carry-On Pro

Business travelers may prefer the Pro model of the Monos Carry-On, as it offers a padded pocket to protect computers and other gadgets. The pocket fits laptops up to 16 inches and protects the laptop with the same aerospace-grade polycarbonate that is used for the rest of the suitcase.

The Monos Carry-On Pro measures 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches and weighs 7.8 lbs. It can hold enough for a 2 to 5 day trip.

"I really liked the overall feel and design of my carry on pro. Smooth and glided around with ease. I love the outer pocket for convenience," a reviewer shares.

Why we like the Monos Carry-On Pro:

It can keep laptops safe with a dedicated laptop pocket and strong materials.

Like all Monos Carry-Ons, it includes a TSA-approved lock for extra security.

It can be purchased in a bundle set with other Monos products for extra savings.

Monos Check-In Large

The Monos Check-In is covered with an aerospace-grade, water-resistant polycarbonate hard shell made from partially recycled materials. It features a TSA-approved combination lock, 360-degree spinner wheels and an anti-microbial lining. Have a Monos carry-on? Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling.

"The bag has the largest size in its category. Despite that, it feels light and looks classy. I am also impressed with its durability and the way it rolls," a reviewer on Monos' website shares.

While we like the large bag for international trips, there's also a medium version available on the site.

Why we like the Monos Check-in Large suitcase:

It offers a spacious interior for your items.

This luggage is made with a high-quality polycarbonate shell.

It comes in thirteen color options. Price varies by color.

