TikTok's favorite electric spin scrubber is 48% off for a limited time on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

If you're like us, you might have discovered electric spin scrubbers on TikTok. These revolutionary gadgets are supposed to cut down on the time, energy and elbow grease that is exerted from having to manually scrub hard-to-reach surfaces in your home, such as your bathroom shower or tub, baseboards and more.

One of the most posted-about electric spin scrubbers on TikTok, the cordless Labigo electric spin scrubber, is currently on sale on Amazon. Regularly $71, it's currently on sale for $40. And if you apply the 5% off coupon before checkout, you'll save an extra $2.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal on a better-rated electric spin scrubber. Tap the button below to score yours now.

Labigo electric spin scrubber: $38 (save 48%)

Amazon

The Labigo electric spin scrubber was designed to clean the surfaces of your home with greater ease and efficiency. The spin scrubber gets the job done with its four included brush heads. These include one small and large flat brush, a dome brush and a corner brush, the latter of which is great for scrubbing around your baseboards as well as your toilet's base.

What also helps with getting into hard-to-reach places is the scrubber's adjustable base, which can be extended up to 3.5 feet, and a scrub head that can be rotated. These will give you the ability to scrub high and low in your home, from the bottom of the tub to the crown molding that lines your ceilings. The scrubber can last up to an hour and a half on a single charge.

The Labigo electric spin scrubber has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I can't begin to explain how happy I am with this item; I have a bad back and threw it out twice, cleaning the hall bathtub. I am 56 and no longer going to even attempt it again...then I saw this on a cleaning video on TikTok; game changer!

"I wet the tub, I sprayed foaming cleanser and I let the machine do its' thing. This is a magical clean after one use and trust me, it looked nothing like this before."

Another verified customer said, "Makes cleaning so much easier. Cleans good and takes less time and doesn't break your back. Worth the money for sure. Charge last long enough to clean my whole bathroom plus my half bath. Would highly recommend."



Looking for more spin scrubber options? Check out these attachments that turn your power drill into a scrubber.