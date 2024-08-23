Treat your wine right with these perfect wine fridges

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you're a wannabe sommelier, wine collector, or someone who simply enjoys unwinding with a chilled glass of wine, there are a wide range of wine cooler cabinets you can use in your home. The best wine refrigerators allow you to organize your wine bottles exactly how you want them -- and keep them chilled at exactly the right temperature.

Pro Tip: Focus on how many bottles you need it to hold at once, where in your home you plan to place the refrigerated wine cabinet, and what extra features (like adjustable interior lighting, pull out shelving, and an open door alarm) you're most interested in.

Best wine fridges in 2024

Our in-house team of kitchen and home appliance experts has curated this roundup of the six best refrigerated wine cabinets for your home. We included options able to store and keep anywhere from six to 51 wine bottles properly chilled. So, regardless of your needs, budget and existing decor, you can easily find an option that will fit nicely within your home.

Best wine fridge: Costway 51 bottle, dual-zone wine refrigerator



Best Buy

Height: 26 inches | Width: 27 inches | Form factor: Freestanding or built-in | Bottle capacity: 51 | Cooling unit type: Dual-zone compressor | Temperature controls: LED display with touchscreen controls | Temperature range: 40 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit

The top shelves of this wine fridge can be set between 40 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit, while the lower shelves can be set to maintain a constant temperature between 55 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit. The wine fridge features a stainless steel frame and a two-layer tempered glass door that offers UV protection and heat insulation.

The reversible door can be set up with hinges on the right or left, and can open 180 degrees. To make the contents easy to view and add ambiance to the room, the fridge has customizable LED lighting.

This wine refrigerator also uses an active charcoal filtration system for air purity and odor-free operation. Meanwhile, the compressor runs quietly, at less than 36 decibels. We like that the fridge can be used as a freestanding unit or be built-in to a cabinet or a counter. The adjustable foot pads help the fridge maintain good balance.

Best compact wine fridge: Koolatron 6 bottle wine cooler

Amazon

Height: 14.25 inches | Width: 20 inches | Form factor: Free-standing | Bottle capacity: 6 (with adjustable shelves) | Cooling unit type: Thermoelectric | Temperature controls: Touch controls | Temperature range: 46 to 66 degrees Fahrenheit

This tabletop refrigerated wine cabinet holds up to six bottles. It's ideal for a small kitchen, RV or condo. It has one door and two adjustable shelves. And it plugs into a standard 120-volt electrical outlet for power.

You get external controls and a digital display that lets you adjust the temperature, plus turn the interior light on or off without opening the door. Soft and energy-efficient LED interior lighting subtly highlights your wine collection without producing excess heat.

The double-paned, mirrored glass door protects your wine from damaging UV rays. The fridge's thermoelectric technology efficiently cools to between 46 and 66 degrees Fahrenheit, with no vibrations.

Best wine and drink fridge: Insignia dual-zone wine and beverage cooler



Best Buy

Height: 34 inches | Width: 24 inches | Form factor: Freestanding or built-in | Bottle capacity: 42 (or 21 bottles and 64 cans) | Cooling unit type: Dual zone Compressor | Temperature controls: Electronic | Temperature range: 34 to 64 degrees Fahrenheit

We love the Insignia NS-BC2ZSS1 dual zone wine and beverage cooler's two glass doors and two independent cooling zones that are continuously monitored using a digital thermostat for each compartment. Thanks to interchangeable wire and wood shelving, the wine fridge can hold up to 42 wine bottles, or 21 wine bottles and 64 12-ounce beverage cans.

Built into the fridge is soft interior lighting, so you can see what's inside. With a stainless-steel finish and glass doors, this appliance is easy to clean and adds a modern look to any space. It can be used as a freestanding unit or built into a cabinet or counter.

Each compartment can be locked separately to keep your wine collection safe. The fridge's beverage zone has a temperature range between 34 and 64 degrees Fahrenheit, while the wine zone has an adjustable temperature range between 41 and 64 degrees Fahrenheit. If you leave either door open for more than five minutes, an alarm will automatically sound.

Best stainless steel wine fridge: Samsung 51-bottle wine cooler refrigerator

Samsung

Height: 34 1/16 inches | Width: 23 13/16 inches | Form factor: Built-in | Bottle capacity: 51 | Cooling unit type: Compressor, twin cooling system | Temperature controls: Touch controls | Temperature range: 41 to 64 degrees Fahrenheit

For any kitchen that already has stainless steel appliances and room to place a built-in refrigerated wine cabinet into the counter or island, this Samsung model is an elegant and highly functional choice.

You get a 51 bottle capacity and LED lighting, so you can view your wine collection without opening the single glass door. The upper section has its own temperature zone (adjustable between 45 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit) and holds up to 16 bottles. The lower section (adjustable between 50 and 64 degrees Fahrenheit) holds up to 35 additional bottles. The convenient touch controls allow you to select the optimal temperature settings for red, white or sparkling wine.

Inside, the wine cooler offers five sliding shelves, along telescopic rails that prevent the bottles from rattling when a shelf is pulled out for easy access to your chosen bottle. One notable feature is the door alarm that automatically goes off after two minutes if it's accidentally left open. There's also a convenient child lock. Plus, the cooler's single door is reversible.

Best wine fridge for under 24 bottles: Euhomy wine and beverage refrigerator



Amazon

Height: 34.3 inches | Width: 23.4 inches | Form factor: Freestanding or built-in | Bottle capacity: 21 bottles and 88 cans | Cooling unit type: Dual zone compressor | Temperature controls: Touch controls | Temperature range: 35 to 64 degrees Fahrenheit

If your preferred drink selection includes an assortment of bottled wines and canned beverages, this Euhomy wine and beverage fridge makes everything easily accessible, thanks to its two door, dual cooling zone design. The fridge holds up to 21 wine bottles and up to 88 cans within what can be configured as a freestanding or under-counter wine fridge.

On the canned-beverage side (which can be adjusted between 25 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit), you get three adjustable wooden shelves. The wine bottle side provides seven adjustable wooden shelves. Its temperature can be set between 41 and 64 degrees Fahrenheit.

Inside, the blue LED lighting provides a pleasing aesthetic, while allowing you to see what's in the fridge without having to open either door. The unit is equipped with a powerful compressor that works quietly, at a maximum of 40 decibels. At the same time, a high-speed fan achieves a 360 degree wide-area air supply to create evenly-cooled storage. On this model, the doors are not reversible.

Best wine fridge for under 50 bottles: Frigidaire 45 bottle, two-zone wine cooler



Best Buy

Height: 34 inches | Width: 21.5 inches | Form factor: Freestanding | Bottle capacity: 45 | Cooling unit type: Dual zone compressor | Temperature controls: LED display with touchscreen controls | Temperature range: 46 to 64 degrees Fahrenheit

For a household with a decent, but not huge, wine collection, this Frigidaire refrigerated wine cabinet is a freestanding appliance that can hold up to 45 bottles and make each readily accessible.

The dual zone compressor allows you to maintain two different temperatures within the unit. Each can be set to anywhere between 46 and 64 degrees Fahrenheit. And for ambience and enhanced visibility of the fridge's contents, you get elegant LED lighting inside the fridge.

The electronic temperature controls are also readily accessible from inside the fridge. The single door is reversible.

Best premium wine fridge: Thermador Professional Series 41 bottle wine refrigerator

Best Buy

Height: 34 3/8 inches | Width: 23 7/8 inches | Form factor: Built-in | Bottle capacity: 41 | Cooling unit type: Dual zone compressor | Temperature controls: Electronic | Temperature range: 40 to 64 degrees Fahrenheit

A serious wine connoisseur and collector should have a professional-grade wine fridge -- and that's exactly what this premium, stainless steel appliance from Thermador provides. The fridge conveniently and elegantly stores up to 41 of your favorite wines using six pull-out shelves.

We love that the display shelving is constructed of Wenge hardwood dowels with aluminum front caps. They help control wine sediment by cradling bottles of every size for stability. They also provide an elegant presentation. Plus, you can set two different temperatures to store all your wines at the optimum temperature, from chardonnay, to pinot, to rosé. The integrated LED lighting allows you to see what's inside without opening the door.

The fridge's single door is constructed with UV resistant tempered glass that helps to protect your most prized wines. The door generates an automatic alert if it's accidentally not closed all the way. This prevents the under-counter refrigerator from losing cold air.

Best wine club in 2024

If you want expert help populating your new wine fridge with wines from the West Coast, Italy, France, South Africa, New Zealand and other countries known for producing fine wines, we recommend checking out CellarsWineClub's Premium Wine Club. You can choose how many shipments you want, how often you want to receive shipments, and the types of wine (red, white, or both) you prefer to receive. Meanwhile, the Premium Case Club allows you to sample a curated selections of 12 wines at a time, every three months.

