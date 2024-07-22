The best laptop deals to shop in July

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're a parent, you know that now is the time to be shopping for back-to-school essentials, including computers. Right now, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and several popular computer makers are offering fantastic deals on bestselling laptops -- so now's the time to snag any of these offers before they expire or inventory sells out.

The best deals on laptops now

We put our expert team of deal seekers and tech experts to work, with the goal of finding the best summer deals on laptops. They've curated this roundup of sales being offered right now -- many of which will save you hundreds of dollars on the latest and most popular laptops -- from brands like Acer, Apple, Asus, Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft and Samsung.

So, whether you're shopping for an entry-level laptop, a feature-packed gaming laptop, or a mobile computer that'll allow you to handle the most advanced computing tasks while you're on the move, here are some of the incredible deals to be had right now.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge CoPilot+: $1,100 (save $250)

Samsung

Samsung's much-anticipated Galaxy Book4 Edge CoPilot+ PC laptop is now available starting at $1,100. It's available in either a 14-inch or 16-inch version, both of which feature a stunning AMOLED 2x display. And with Microsoft CoPilot+ PC, these are among the first laptops to integrate powerful AI tools into the Windows operating system.

For a limited time, Samsung is offering a discount of $250 off. Plus, when you order right now, Samsung will give you up to $500 in instant trade-in credit and throw in a brand new, 43-inch Smart Monitor M7 for free. You can also finance the Galaxy Book4 Edge for as little as $45.84 per month for 24 months for the 14-inch version, or $50.00 per month for 24 months for the 16-inch version.

One of the key features offered by CoPilot+ PC laptops is Instant Recall. It allows you to find any document, email or web page almost instantly. And when you're participating in a video call, online class or virtual meeting, the computer can generate live captions.

The AKG quad-speaker system with built in woofer supports Dolby Atmos. You also get a built in microSD memory card slot, so you can expand the storage at any time. Battery life is up to 18 hours for the 14-inch version of the Galaxy Book4 Edge. This gets boosted up to 21 hours by the 16-inch version.

We also love that the laptop supports the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 protocols and comes equipped with a generous collection of ports. Oh, and the Galaxy Book4 is thin and lightweight, too. The 14-inch version is just 10.9mm thick and weighs 2.6 pounds, while the 16-inch version is 12.3mm thick and weighs just 3.4 pounds.

If you're a teacher, student, first responder, member of the U.S. military (or a veteran), or a government worker, you can save even more through the Samsung Offer Program.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 (2023): $2,199 ($600 off)

Amazon

Microsoft, the company that created Windows, offers an impressive lineup of Microsoft Surface laptops and 2-in-1 devices. Right now on Amazon, you can get your hands on the 2023 version of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 for 11% off its usual price. This means you can buy it for just $2,449.

This laptop offers a 14.4-inch touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Intel Core i7-13700KF processor with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. The laptop comes configured with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage, but at the time of purchase, you can upgrade the RAM. Windows 11 Home comes preinstalled.

From the Surface Laptop Studio 2, you can expect up to an 18-hour battery life per charge. One of the things we love about this laptop is that you can stream movies that look and sound exactly as the director intended, thanks to support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. Plus, the Surface's 3:2 display ratio is ideal for editing photos and videos, or creating social media content. The computer is also equipped with a nice selection of ports.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 (2024): $2,000 (9% off)

Amazon

For a limited time, you can get this 2024 version of the bestselling Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 laptop for just $2,000, which is 9% off its regular price of $2,200. The most notable feature of this laptop is its stunning 14-inch OLED display that offers 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixel) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

This display offers an anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-smudge coating, along with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100,000:1 contrast ratio, a maximum brightness of 400 nits and a 100% sRGB color gamut. You also get Dolby Vision support. We also like that the laptop can be used with up to three external monitors via a HDMI or Thunderbolt 4 connection.

The computer runs using the fast and powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and comes configured with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. You can upgrade the SSD to 2TB or 4TB at the time of purchase. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon offers an all-day battery life and weighs in at just 2.42 pounds. Now that this laptop is on sale at Amazon, it represents a really good value for the investment.

Right now, Walmart has the 11th generation version of this laptop on sale for $1,796. It offers a 14-inch display, runs using a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U processor and comes with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Apple 2024 13" MacBook Air with M3 processor: $999 (9% off)

Amazon

The 2024 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 processor is a lower-end laptop that's part of Apple's latest lineup of MacBook Airs. While not as powerful as the latest MacBook Pro laptops, this model can easily handle basic computing needs.

What people love about the MacBook Air is that it's lightweight and super thin, which makes it easy to transport and use almost anywhere. It also offers up to an 18-hour battery life. And like all MacBooks, it runs the latest version of MacOS Sonoma and comes with the same collection of preinstalled apps as all other MacBook and iMac computers.

As a result, right out of the box, the MacBook Air is ready to handle the most common tasks people use their laptop for -- from email and web surfing, to photo editing, time management, contact management, video streaming, music streaming and much more.

The laptop also works seamlessly with Apple iCloud and all of Apple's other services, so it can sync your data, documents, files, photos and content between your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, iMac and other compatible equipment within the Apple ecosystem. We recently weighed in on whether the 2024 Apple MacBook Air is worth it, and the answer was a resounding yes.

Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop: $819 (9% off)

Amazon

Need a laptop with a larger display? This Asus TUF F17 has a 17.3-inch (1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution) screen with a zippy 144Hz refresh rate.

Right now, the laptop is on sale for $819 at Amazon, which is a pretty stellar deal for a computer configured with an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. Windows 11 comes preinstalled.

You also get an RGB backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6 support and a housing that's made to be durable. The laptop meets MIL-STD-810H military standard requirements, so it's built to last. At the moment, a 30-day trial subscription for Xbox Game Pass is also being thrown in.

It's not a top-of-the-line gaming laptop, but it is a great one for a more casual gamer or someone who enjoys primarily cloud-based games.

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop: $1,197 (20% off)



Amazon

Check out this Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop that Amazon has on sale right now for 20% off. This sale brings the price down to $1,197.

In addition to a 15.6-inch HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution) display with a maximum brightness of 300 nits, this Windows laptop comes equipped with a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. You also get 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

One of the best things about this gaming laptop is its backlit keyboard with programmable RGB lighting. Keep in mind, this computer was originally released in 2019 and it comes with Windows 10 Home preinstalled. Battery life is up to six hours.

2024 Asus ROG Strix G16: $1,290 (8% off)

Amazon

Here's a chance to get your hands on the 2024 version of the popular and powerful Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop at a slight discount. Amazon has it on sale for $1,290.

The computer is equipped with a 16-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution) display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It's powered using a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX processor and GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. This version of the Asus ROG Strix G16 is configured with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. It supports Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity.

Gamers will appreciate this laptop's full-size keyboard with 1.9mm travel distance. It uses the company's "Overstroke technology," which reduces key actuation and improves responsiveness.

Acer Aspire 3: $359 ($140 off)

Walmart

Walmart has put this entry-level Acer Aspire 3 laptop on sale for an impressive $140 off, which brings its price down to just $359. This is a Windows laptop that runs on an AMD Ryzen 7-5700U processor. It comes configured with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Battery life is up to 6.5 hours.

The computer offers a 15.6-inch Full HD display and weighs in at just 3.92 pounds. We consider this a well-rounded, family-friendly laptop that's well suited to handle most common computing tasks.

The laptop's display is perfect for casual web browsing and watching movies or streaming. It provides a sharp, 1080p resolution picture and uses blue light shield filtering to help prevent eye strain.

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: $429 (7% off)

Asus

The CX34 runs the ChromeOS operating system, which makes it compatible with Android apps. But it already comes with a hefty selection of Google Workspace apps and integrates with Google online services, including Docs, Sheets, Slides, Gmail, Calendar, Chrome, Google Photos and Meet. You also get seamless Google Drive access for cloud storage.

Right out of the box, it's ready to handle many of the tasks a college student needs a computer for. This Chromebook has a traditional laptop computer design and weighs in at just 3.17 pounds, so it's easy to transport within a backpack or laptop case. Battery life is up to 10 hours.

Samsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2: $245 (51% off)

Amazon

If you're someone who primarily uses cloud applications and storage, or enjoys online gaming, a Chromebook Plus can be a cheaper and effective laptop compared to a traditional Windows option.

One of the standout features of this Chromebook Plus is how Google's Gemini AI now seamlessly integrates with the operating system and many popular applications. These AI-powered tools aim to simplify and streamline common computing tasks, such as web browsing, word processing, photo editing, summarizing documents, translating between languages and creating engaging content.

Other than that, this laptop features a versatile 12.2-inch touchscreen display, which means you can switch between laptop and tablet modes. It also comes with a pen-shaped stylus, enabling users to write or draw directly on the screen. The display also has 360-degree rotation for maximum versatility.

Right now, this Chromebook Plus is on sale for just $249, which is 50% off its normal price of $500.

For more help choosing a laptop, be sure to check out our coverage of the five best laptops for 2024, the best laptops for high school grads in 2024, the six best gaming laptops for 2024, the five best laptops for college in 2024, the six best laptops under $500, and the five best budget laptops for 2024. Whether you need to know about the very best laptop computers or any other types of tech, we're constantly expanding and updating our coverage to offer the most informative, timely and accurate information.