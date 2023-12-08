Best free money gift card deals to shop before Christmas: Save up to 25%
Gift cards make a nice, easy holiday gift for the person who already has everything or the picky teen. You can get gift cards for travel enthusiasts, takeout conoissors who hate to cook or anyone else on your list.
While you're typically going to see gift cards listed at the full value of the card (potentially with some added fees), the experts at CBS Essentials have found some discounted gift card deals that you can buy for holiday gifting, or get for yourself to get free money at retailers you already plan to shop at.
We've found rare gift card deals from popular retailers like Amazon, Target and Sam's Club to help you get your friends and family gift cards they'll love at discounted prices.
Amazon: Save on gift cards for restaurants, streaming services, clothing stores and more
Amazon has just about every gift card you can think of available for quick 2-day shipping or immediate email delivery, making it a great one-stop shop for last-minute gifting needs. But the best part of buying your gift cards is taking advantage of the retailer's free money deals.
You'll need to hurry to shop Amazon's current batch of gift card deals. Many of Amazon's hottest gift card deals spring up as short-term lightning deals, and the most popular gift card deals are going fast. Keep checking back for more opportunities to save this holiday season.
- Get a $100 Lowes' gift card get a $10 Amazon credit with code LOWES
- Get a $50 Regal Cinema gift card for $42.50
- Buy $50 in Google Play gift cards, get a $5 Amazon credit
- Get $50 in IHOP gift cards for $39.50
- Get $50 in Panera Bread gift cards for $42.50
- Get $50 in Bath and Body Works gift cards for $40
Sam's Club: Save up to 25% on gift cards
You probably already know that you can stretch your family's budget this holiday season by shopping for groceries at a warehouse club such as Sam's Club. But did you also know that Sam's Club members can get majorly discounted gift cards to all sorts of restaurants and retailers, such as Disney and Disney+, Ulta and InstaCart? There's even a discount on Xbox gift cards for gamers. Meanwhile, travel enthusiasts will love this $500 Southwest gift card that is currently on sale for $450.
Take a look at the top gift card deals at Sam's Club below. Note some have quantity restrictions.
- Get a $500 Southwest Airlines e-gift card for $450
- Get a $50 Domino's e-gift card for $40
- Get $50 in Golden Corral gift cards for $40
- Get $60 in Wendy's gift cards for $48
- Get a $100 Darden (Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, more) e-gift card for $85
- Get a $50 Krispy Kreme e-gift card for $37.50
- Get a $30 Cold Stone Creamery e-gift card for $20.79
Not a Sam's Club member? Not a problem -- there's a deal on that right now too. You can get your first year of Sam's Club membership is just $20, reduced from $50. You'll need to agree to auto-renew to get the deal, but you can cancel your membership at any time.
You can find your local Sam's Club location (and Sam's Club Fuel Center) using the club finder tool on the Sam's Club website.
The warehouse retailer also has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members. Right now, you can get $50 off a Sam's Club Plus membership. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off glasses.
