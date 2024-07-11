Our favorite Alexa deals from Amazon's early Prime Day sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're tired of fishing for remotes or getting up off of your couch to switch off a light, you're in luck. Amazon's Alexa smart tech lets you use your voice to control everything from lights to thermostats to next week's grocery list. And right now, during the Amazon early Prime Day Sale, you'll find impressive discounts on a wide range of Amazon smart-home gear -- from Amazon Fire smart TVs to the latest Amazon home hubs and smart speakers that support the Alexa digital assistant.

Discover the best Alexa-compatible smart device deals

Our in-house consumer technology experts have curated this roundup of the best Alexa-compatible smart home products on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day, which takes place on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17. Most of those deals require a Prime membership, so be sure to sign up if you haven't yet.

Amazon Echo Spot smart alarm clock: $45 ($35 off)

Add the new Echo Spot to your smart home ecosystem and bring Alexa to your nightstand. Customize this smart gadget with your favorite clock face, colors, alarm sounds and more. It has a smart display that shows the time, weather, song titles and other information at a glance, so you have everything you need right in front of you in the morning.

A smart speaker at heart, it's loud and effective as an alarm clock, but you can use it to enjoy music and podcasts with crisp clarity and surprisingly loud volume. Control it with touch or via Alexa, which can also be set up to follow routines that wake you up with music and soft light in a more gentle way than traditional alarms.

You can use the Echo Spot as a smart home hub by way of Alexa as well, with voice controls that mean you don't have to stumble out of bed in the morning to find a switch or touch a panel somewhere else to turn on the lights or get your day going.

Right now, you can save $35 on the Echo Spot, making it just $45 for Prime Day. Grab yours quickly before it goes up to $80 once more. You can also the Echo Spot with its charging stand bundled together for just $75, marked down from its normal price of $110.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): $25 (50% off)

When it comes to easy-to-operate smart speakers, it doesn't get much simpler than this. Plug it in, connect it with your Wi-Fi and then the Alexa digital assistant will be on hand to answer your questions, stream music or help you control your Alexa-compatible gear using voice commands.

And since the Echo Dot links with the Amazon shopping service, it knows what you've ordered in the past. So, with a voice command like, "Hey Alexa, re-order paper towels," it will look up your past order for paper towels and duplicate it.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime Music, Audible, Apple Music or Spotify, you can command the Echo Dot to play whatever you want, whenever you want to hear it.

For higher-quality music and audio playback, you'll want the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker instead. Right now, it's on sale for 50% off, which brings the price down to $25. Both the Echo Dot and Amazon Echo come in your choice of several colors.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $50 (Save $40)

Looking for a large and in charge display you can place in your living room or kitchen? This is one of Amazon's newest products and an updated version of the current Echo Show 5. It comes with an updated speaker system and mic array for clearer sound quality and added bass.

You get a large, 5.5-inch screen with a 2-megapixel camera that's great for video calling as well as the choice of black, blue, or white. All three are currently discounted, so you can choose the one that works the best in your home.

Right now, the Echo Show 5 is just $50, which is $40 off its normal price.

Amazon Echo Pop: $18 ($22 off)

The Echo Pop is a fun-sized addition to Amazon's Echo speaker family, and it packs a serious punch. It may look like someone took a regular Echo and sliced it right down the middle, but don't let its size fool you - it's loaded with plenty of features.

The Echo Pop is your go-to companion for all things music, smart home control, and more. It can play your favorite songs, adjust your smart lights or run the Alexa skills you need most.

This speaker comes in a bunch of fun colors like lavender, teal, white and charcoal. It's a cute little speaker that's definitely worth less than $20, as it's $22 off its normal price of $40.

Amazon Fire 40" TV 2-Series: $170 (32% off)

Amazon has created its own lineup of affordable Fire TVs. These all support Amazon's Alexa digital assistant via the TV's included voice remote.

This 2023 model Amazon Fire 40-inch 2-Series TV is great for smaller viewing spaces, especially if you're shopping for a budget-friendly smart TV that supports all of the video streaming services you already subscribe to, including Amazon Prime Video. The TV supports HDR10 and HLG, along with Dolby Digital audio.

When watching your favorite shows, you'll benefit from the TV's 60Hz refresh rate. It's not 120Hz, but its more than adequate for most programming. The TV also has two HDMI 1.4, one HDMI Arc, one USB 2.0 and one ethernet port built into the back of the unit.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $35 (42% off)

If you have an older TV that's does not contain smart technology, or your existing smart TV doesn't use Amazon's FireTV OS (and you want it to), simply plug this Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max into the HDMI port of your TV. Presto -- you now have a smart TV.

This includes support for the FireTV OS and access to Alexa via the remote control.

In addition to giving you quick access to all of the video streaming services you subscribe to, when you're not actually watching TV, the Amazon Fire TV Stick can display a selection of famous artworks as its screensaver.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $100 (29% off)



If you think you know everything this box can do, you may be wrong.

It can serve as a smart speaker in your home and give you ongoing access to the Alexa digital assistant. The speaker itself plays on-demand streaming audio (including music) from a handful of streaming services.

And when you also plug the TV Cube into your TV via its HDMI port, you get access to the same features and functions as an Amazon Fire TV streaming stick to your TV. So you get instant access to the FireTV OS on your TV, plus access to Alexa.

Now priced at just $100 (which is 29% off its usual price), the TV Cube is an easy way to bring Alexa digital assistant TV functionality into your home through a smart speaker and your TV -- all with just one gadget.

Amazon Fire TV soundbar: $90 (25% off)

Amazon

Let's face it: A lot of TVs look great, but when it comes to sound? Meh.

One very affordable way to improve this is to connect an Amazon Fire TV. Sure, it works with Amazon Fire TVs, but you can plug it into virtually any TV to enhance its sound quality.

For $90, you should keep your expectations in check. You're not going to bathe in robust surround sound with rich bass via a single, low-cost soundbar. But this soundbar does generate decently powered two-channel stereo audio with support for DTS:X and Dolby Audio. This is a 24-inch long soundbar that comes with a voice-activated remote control (so yes, it supports Alexa).

The soundbar gets plugged into a power outlet and the HDMI port of your TV (using the supplied cables). Within the soundbar, you'll benefit from two, 20-watt speakers. This gives it the power to full an average-size room with stereo sound.

