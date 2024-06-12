The best smart thermostat deals to keep your home cool all summer long

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Google

With temperatures rising, now is an excellent time to consider investing in a smart thermostat to keep your energy bill in check. Smart programmable thermostats can help you automate the temperature in your home and limit energy usage when you're not home.

There are tons of great smart thermostats on the market, but some of them can be pricey. To help you find the right thermostat without breaking the bank, we've compiled the best deals on top smart thermostat models from Google Nest, Amazon, Ecobee and more.

Keep reading to find the best smart thermostat deals to shop in 2024.

Best smart thermostat deals to shop in 2024

Does your smart home run on Google Assistant? Amazon Alexa? There's a smart thermostat option below that will work for you.

Amazon Smart Thermostat: $64 (20% off)

Amazon

The Amazon smart thermostat is the No. 1 bestselling programmable thermostat on Amazon. List prices start at $80 for a smart thermostat without a C-wire (or, common-wire) power adapter kit. You may need a C-wire adapter to properly hook up your smart thermostat -- or you may not, depending on your current thermostat. (Best to check before you buy.)

As you might've guessed, the Amazon Smart Thermostat works with Alexa, but it's not a two-way communication device. If you want to tell it that you're leaving the house and that you want it to adjust the air conditioning accordingly, then you need to give that instruction through the Alexa app or via an Alexa-enabled device.

Get the Amazon smart thermostat on sale now for $64 (regularly $80).

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $190 (24% off)

Google via Amazon

Like other smart thermostats, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is an energy saver. When you're out of the house, the thermostat turns itself down. And like its competitors, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat can be controlled remotely via an app.

Unlike some other smart thermostats, and even some other Google Nest devices, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat doesn't just process the numbers you feed it daily; it uses them to adjust the temperature to your preferences. If you allow it, the thermostat will, say, warm the house to 69 degrees by 7 a.m. because it knows you like the house that way when you wake up.

The battery-powered Google Nest Learning Thermostat is said to be compatible with 95% of home heating and air-conditioning systems. Get it on sale now in your choice of five colors for $190 (reduced from $249).

Google Nest Thermostat: $100 (23% off)

Google via Amazon

The standard Google Nest thermostat is the third bestselling programmable thermostat on Amazon.

Like the Google Nest Learning Thermostat, the Google Nest smart thermostat looks out for your energy bill and turns itself down when you're away. And like its sibling device, you can control it remotely via your phone or device of your choice. (And, yup, it works with either iOS or Android phones.) Google says that installation will take you about 30 minutes or less; the same amount of time it says you'd need to set up the Google Nest Learning Thermostat.

Get the Google Nest Thermostat for $100 now at Amazon (regularly $130).

Honeywell Home T9 Wi-Fi smart thermostat: $145 (20% off)

Amazon

The Honeywell Home T9 Wi-Fi smart thermostat allows you to easily adjust the temperature from your mobile device or compatible smart home device. You can also add smart room sensors to focus the temperature on multiple rooms to fit your needs.

It's also Energy Star certified, meaning that it meets strict energy efficiency guidelines and won't rack up a high energy bill.

Get the Honeywell Home T9 Wi-Fi smart thermostat on sale now for $145 (reduced from $180).

Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium: $229 (8% off)

Amazon

Ecobee's new, premium smart thermostat features voice control with Siri and Alexa. This Ecobee premium thermostat also includes a built-in air quality monitor and smart sensor.

"The Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium with Smart Sensor and Air Quality Monitor has revolutionized the way I control and optimize the temperature in my home," says one verified buyer on Amazon. "The setup process was surprisingly straightforward. The package includes all necessary components and clear instructions, making installation a breeze."

The Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is on sale now for $229 (regularly $250).

Benefits of smart thermostats

Not sure if a smart thermostat is right for you? Explore the benefits of smart thermostats below to learn more about why you may want to install one in your home.

Lower energy bills and rebates

A new smart thermostat could end up saving you quite a bit of money on electricity or gas -- enough to pay for the thermostat many times over. A summary of studies on Nest thermostat usage show "savings equal to about 10% to 12% of heating usage and electric savings equal to about 15% of cooling usage in homes with central air conditioning."

Some utility providers may even offer a rebate for buying and installing a new smart thermostat in your home.

Voice and mobile app control

The best smart thermostats will work with your existing smart home devices so you can adjust your home's temperature by voice command. Smart thermostats have compatible mobile apps that let you monitor and control your home's temperature when you're away.

Forgot to adjust the thermostat before you left the house? No problem, change the settings from anywhere so that you're not wasting energy on heating or cooling the house when nobody's home. You can even log back in later to adjust the temperature to your liking before you arrive home again. Want to turn up the heat without getting out of the covers? Ask Alexa or Google Assistant. Hands-free temperature adjustments are a major perk of having a smart thermostat.

Temperature automation

Do you love extra heat when you wake up in the morning or need the room cool to fall asleep at night? Some smart thermostats can learn your daily routine and temperature preferences to automatically adjust your home's temperature to your preferences throughout the day.