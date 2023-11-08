Top Apple Black Friday deals of 2023 on their most popular products

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Over the past few months, we've seen Apple release new MacBook Pros, iMacs, iPhones, Apple Watches and a plethora of other new products for 2023. That's always exciting for Apple fans or people with Apple-related gifts on their holiday wish list. But here's even better news: Some of those latest and greatest products are on sale ahead of Black Friday.

If you're looking to save even more, consider a slightly older version of a MacBook, iMac, Apple Watch, or iPhone, which some retailers are offering extra-big discounts on. For Amazon Prime members, there's never been a better time to buy Apple products. Check out this roundup of the best Black Friday deals available right now on a wide range of Apple products.

Best 2023 Black Friday deals on Apple Products

We put our expert consumer electronics shoppers to the test by asking them to seek out the best Black Friday deals on Apple products that you can take advantage of today. Here's a sampling of the awesome deals they found.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): $62 ($125 off)

Amazon has slashed the price of the latest and greatest Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds. Right now, Amazon Prime members can purchase them for just $62, which is $187 off off their usual $249 price. Non-Amazon Prime members can snag these earbuds for $187 (which is a $62 savings).

These wireless earbuds offer active noice cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking feature, a wireless charging case and up to a six hour battery life (or up to 30 hours with multiple charges from their charging case).

If you're an Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook or iMac user, these are the wireless earbuds you want to paired with your gear. You get auto pairing between all of your Apple devices, plus the ability to locate the AirPods Pro using the Find My app.

At this incredibly low $62 price, AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are the perfect gift for the Apple users on your gift list who would appreciate comfortable, lightweight and easy to use wireless earbuds that offer excellent noise cancellation.

AirPods Max Wireless Headphones: $355 ($194 off)

The Apple AirPods Max are high-end, premium wireless headphones and are a top pick in our best over-the-ear noise cancelling headphones coverage. Right now, Amazon Prime members can get these popular headphones for just $355, which is $194 off their regular price. If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you can still save 13% and get the AirPods Max for $480.

If you're looking for headphones that sound incredible, especially when you utilize the spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, the Apple AirPods Max are a good choice. When listening to supported music or audio from a TV show or movie, it will sound like it's surrounding your head and will automatically adjust with your head movements.

Also, like the AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, after you pair the AirPods Max headphones once with any compatible Apple device, such as your iPhone, iPad, Mac, MacBook, Apple TV, or Apple Watch, they'll automatically pair with whichever device you're using and will intelligently switch between devices whenever you do. Another feature that's only available to Apple users is that these headphones can be located using the Find My app if they get misplaced.

For an Apple user who wants wireless, noise cancelling headphones that generate truly impressive audio, the AirPods Max make a great gift.

Apple iPad Black Friday Deals

Check out these money-saving deals on Apple iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets.

Apple iPad (10th Generation): $424 ($175 off)

The Apple iPad 10th generation is the most current version of this iPad model. It's powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, offers a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and is equipped with 64GB of internal storage. This is the Wi-Fi only version of the popular tablet, which is a great "starter" iPad for anyone, but it's particularly great for middle school high school or college students.

For Amazon Prime members, Amazon has slashed $175 off the price of this tablet, so you can order it right now for just $424 and it will be delivered within one to three days (depending on where you live). If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you can purchase the tablet for 8% off, so you'll pay $549.

iPad Air (5th Generation): $434 ($165 off)

The iPad Air 5th Generation is Apple's most current version in of this model iPad. For Amazon Prime members, it's on sale at the moment for $165 off, bringing the price down to just $434. Non-Prime members can save 7% and buy it for $559. However, for a limited time, Amazon has an instant coupon on this tablet's product page, so you can save an additional $59. As a result, non-Prime members will pay only $500, but to get this deal, you'd better act fast.

This iPad Air is the Wi-Fi only version that offers a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and 64GB of internal storage. It's powered using Apple's M1 processor and runs that latest version of iPadOS 17. For someone who wants a super thin and lightweight tablet, which makes it comfortable to hold for extended periods (such as when reading an eBook), this is the iPad model to choose.

12.9" iPad Pro: $1,174 ($125 off)

Here's a current model of the iPad Pro. It's Apple's most powerful tablet, thanks to the M2 processor. This particular model offers a stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and 512GB of internal storage. It's the Wi-Fi only model that offers up to a 10 hour battery life between charges.

In conjunction with the Black Friday sale that's going on right now, Amazon is offering this iPad Pro for just $1,1174 to Amazon Prime members, which represents a $125 savings. Choose between a space gray or silver casing. If you're looking for the W-Fi + Cellular version of this tablet (also with 512GB of storage), it too is on sale to Amazon Prime members for $1,315 (which is also $125 off).

Black Friday MacBook Deals

While the latest MacBook Pro laptop computers with the M3, M3 Pro or M3 Max processors are not yet on sale, we did discover MacBook Air and older MacBook Pro models being offered at a discount in conjunction with Black Friday.

2023 15.3" MacBook Air: $924 ($175 off)

The MacBook Air is the thinnest and lightest version of the MacBook laptop computers (compared to the MacBook Pro). This particular 2023 model offers a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of internal SSD storage. It's available in four casing colors - space gray, midnight, silver and startlight.

For a limited time, in conjunction with Amazon's Black Friday sale that's going on right now, Amazon Prime members can get this popular laptop computer for just $924 -- a savings of $175. Otherwise, the iPad can be purchased for 5% off, which brings the price down to $1,049.

2020 13" MacBook Air: $724 ($125 off)

If having the absolute latest version of the MacBook Air isn't essential for the person you're shopping for, here's a great deal on a 2020 version of the 13-inch MacBook Air. For Amazon Prime members, it's on sale for $125 off, which brings the price down to just $724. Everyone else can purchase this MacBook Air for $849.

This laptop computer runs using Apple's M1 processor and offers a 13-inch Retina display. It comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256 SSD for internal storage. It's also available in space gray, silver or gold. And yes, it runs the latest version of MacOS (with a free upgrade) and comes with all of the same pre-installed apps as the current iPad Air models.

2020 13" MacBook Pro: $1,174 ($125 off)

The MacBook Pro lineup of laptop computers are Apple's most powerful. The latest, just-announced models are powered using Apple's M3, M3 Pro or M3 Max processor. However, for a bit less money, you can get this 2020 version of the 13-inch MacBook Air for just $1,174, which is $125 off its regular price. However, you must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this deal. Everyone else will pay $1,299.

This MacBook Pro is powered using Apple's M2 processor, offers a 13-inch Retina display and comes with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for internal storage. The difference between this MacBook Air and the one described above is that this one uses the M2 (not M1) processor and it's configured with a 512GB (not 256GB) SSD for storage.

It's time for Black Friday sales on the Apple Watch

Among other great Black Friday deals on current Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 9 models, we also came across opportunities to save up to 25% on older Apple Watch Series 8 models. Check out these Apple Watch deals.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 44mm, GPS only): $134 ($124 off)

For Amazon Prime members, Amazon is currently offering the current version of the Apple Watch SE for just $134 (a savings of $124). For everyone else, the price is $259.

This configuration of the smartwatch features the larger 44mm casing size and comes with a Sport Band. At the moment, only certain colors and configurations of the Apple Watch SE are on sale, including this one that's offered with the aluminum housing with the Starlight colored casing and band.

Apple Watch SE is the perfect "starter" smartwatch for iPhone users. It runs the latest version of WatchOS and comes with an impressive selection of pre-installed apps.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS): $174 ($225 off)

If you want to save some serious cash on a new Apple Watch, to the tune of $225 off, check out this Apple Watch Series 8 with a 41mm housing. It's the GPS version of last year's model, but it still offers an impressive collection of communications, productivity, health, entertainment and safety features. It's also water resistant.

At the moment, only this Apple Watch Series 8, with this configuration (the Starlight casing and Starlight Sport Band), along with the same version of the watch in Product(Red), are on sale. But this low price is only for Amazon Prime members. Everyone else can snag 25% off the watch's regular price and pay $299.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm): $615 ($184 off)

Apple Watch Series 9, in the 45mm size with a stainless steel casing (along with GPS + Cellular connectivity) is a powerful version of Apple's current model smartwatch. This one comes with a gold Milanese Loop band. Amazon Prime members can get it on sale right now for just $615, which is a savings of $184 off its regular price of $799. Everyone else can save 7% and purchase this Apple Watch configuration for $740.

While the Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular) with the 45mm casing size comes in a variety of other colors and configurations, most of them are not on sale at the moment. However, being able to save any money on a current model Apple Watch is rare, so if the person you're shopping for would like this elegant gold color, take advantage of this deal while it's available.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm, Milanese Loop Band): $615 ($184 off)

This version of the Apple Watch Series 9 is configured in much the same way as the previous Apple Watch described, but this one is offered in the graphite colored stainless steel housing with a graphite Milanese Loop band. It offers an elegant and timeless design, with the latest smartwatch technology.

The 45mm version of the watch represents the larger casing size that the Apple Watch Series 9 comes in. At the moment, some versions of this watch, but in the 41mm size, are also on sale.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can purchase this Apple Watch configuration for a limited time for just $615 (that's $184 off). Everyone else can save 7% and buy it for $740.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular, 41mm, Milanese Loop Band): $589 ($160 off)

The Apple Watch Series 9 with a 41mm casing size is ideal for someone with a smaller size wrist. This particular stainless steel version is being offered by Amazon in the popular silver color.

It's bundled with the silver Milanese Loop band. Right now, this version of the Apple Watch is on sale for $160 off, if you're an Amazon Prime member. This bringing the price down to $589. Everyone else can get 5% off this Apple Watch configuration and purchase it for $714.

Black Friday deals on iMacs

If you're shopping for an older iMac desktop computer, we found some on sale for up to 43% off.

Mid-2020 27" iMac: $1,024 ($975 off)

Apple just announced some major technological enhancements to its newest iMac desktop computers. But those model are not currently on sale (and probably won't be anytime soon).

However, if you're willing to invest in a less powerful and older 27-inch iMac that runs using a 3.3GHz Intel i5 processor (not Apple silicone), this particular version of the iMac can be purchased for a whopping $975 off. This brings the price down to $1,024 -- but only for Amazon Prime members. Everyone else can get 43% off and pay $1,149.

This iMac is configured with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for internal storage, so it makes for a good "starter" iMac desktop computer for someone with just basic computing needs.

Does Apple have Black Friday sales?

Don't expect any attractive Black Friday deals directly from Apple on any of its products. However, you will find impressive pre-Black Friday deals on popular Apple products available right now from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and other major retailers -- especially on slightly older models of MacBooks, iMacs, iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches. With a bit of extra sleuthing, you will discover great money-saving deals on current models of Apple gear as well, especially on iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) earbuds, AirPods Max headphones and some genuine Apple accessories.

When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday takes place on Friday, Nov, 24, 2023 -- the day after Thanksgiving and a few days before Cyber Monday. This is traditionally the kickoff of the holiday shopping season, but many retailers have already begun offering some impressive Black Friday deals on Apple products and so much more.

Be sure to check out all of the CBS Essentials Black Friday deals coverage, which includes ways to save money on all sorts of products you can buy for yourself or as gifts.

