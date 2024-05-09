Watch CBS News

Young stroke survivor shares his path to recovery

Kyle McMorrow was just 36-years-old when he had a stroke. After surpassing the year milestone in his recovery, McMorrow and a member of his care team, Dr. Philip Stieg, discuss the warning signs people need to know.
