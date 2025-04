Late Friday, the White House announced tariff exemptions for tech products, including smart phones, laptops, hard drives, semi-conductors and more. Cristian Benavides reports.

White House announces tariff exemptions for tech products Late Friday, the White House announced tariff exemptions for tech products, including smart phones, laptops, hard drives, semi-conductors and more. Cristian Benavides reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On