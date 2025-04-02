Watch CBS News

Versatile Val Kilmer dead at 65

From leading man to mesmerizing character actor, Kilmer played it all. The Hollywood icon is being remembered after drying of pneumonia at 65 years old. CBS News New York's Vlad Duthiers takes a look back at Kilmer's career.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.