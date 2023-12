The Dish: Hometown favorite The Ritz Diner prepares for 40th anniversary in Livingston, N.J. For our series "The Dish" on "CBS Mornings," "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Michelle Miller visits a local Livingston, New Jersey, favorite, The Ritz, to see how the Jewish American family business is doing after the pandemic threatened to close its doors. Plus, Michelle sets out to master the most important culinary feat of all: cooking up the diner's signature German apple pancake.