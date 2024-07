SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star to host 2024 Kids' Choice Awards SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star are hosting the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ this Saturday. Taylor Swift is the most nominated artist in the jam-packed awards, which feature a whopping 33 categories that span music, film, TV, sports, animation, social media and video games. Paul Medford, executive producer of the show, joins CBS News with a preview.