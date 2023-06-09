Special counsel Jack Smith makes statement on Trump indictment
Special counsel Jack Smith said former President Donald Trump put America "at risk" in a statement Friday about the federal indictment against Trump. CBS News chief political analyst John Dickerson, CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane join Norah O'Donnell during a CBS News Special Report covering Smith's statement.