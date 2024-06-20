Watch CBS News

Ridgewood residents asked stop watering lawns amid intense heat

As the summer heat continues, a New Jersey town is putting voluntary water restrictions in place, asking their residents not to water their lawn until the end of the week. CBS New York's Naveen Dhaliwal reports from Ridgewood.
