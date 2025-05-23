Watch CBS News

Previewing the biggest summer blockbusters

Get ready for an epic movie season as summer 2025 brings a powerhouse lineup. From long-awaited sequels to bold new adventures. Fandango Correspondent Nikki Novak previews the movies hitting the big screen.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.