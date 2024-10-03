Watch CBS News

Port workers suspend strike until Jan. 15

The International Longshoremen's Association, the union representing striking U.S. dockworkers at East and Gulf coast ports, reached a tentative deal Thursday to suspend its strike until Jan. 15 to negotiate a new contract.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.