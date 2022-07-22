Watch CBS News

Polio vaccine clinic opens in Rockland County

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated after a case of polio was detected in Rockland County. Friday, the county opened a two-day vaccine clinic. CBS2's Christina Fan spoke to those who booked an appointment.
