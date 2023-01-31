Watch CBS News

Pigeon dyed pink rescued from Madison Square Park

The Wild Bird Fund shared a picture of the bird on their social media, saying it's a domestic king pigeon that was deliberately dyed pink and released. It was found and rescued by a park-goer and taken to the organization for care.
