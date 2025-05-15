Watch CBS News

New York Foundling host Mental Health Community Day of Action

For more than 150 years, the New York Foundling has been a lifeline for children, families, and communities across New York. The non-profit offers critical support in foster care, mental health, and education, and more. For Mental Health Action Day the organization is hosting a Mental Health Community Day of Action. Dr. Kristy-Lee Jean-Pierre, Senior Vice President of Mental Health Services for The New York Foundling, breaks down the importance of the day and the resources being offered.
