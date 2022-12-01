Watch CBS News

New York City seeks to hire rat czar

In another effort to get rid of rodents, Mayor Eric Adams is now seeking to hire a rat czar. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says the job posting seeks someone with a "virulent vehemence for vermin" to be the director of rodent mitigation.
