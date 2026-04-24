Marie Benedict on "Daughter of Egypt," fierce women, forgotten legacies Readers know they can count on author Marie Benedict for riveting historical fiction about fascinating women. Her new book "Daughter of Egypt" was an instant New York Times bestseller. The novel uses two timelines and two points of view to reimagine the lives of two women: Lady Evelyn Herbert, who was crucial in discovery of King Tut's tomb, and Hatshepsut, who was a powerful female Pharoah of ancient Egypt. Mary Calvi talked to Benedict about what drew her to the two women.