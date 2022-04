Local officials voted Thursday to rename a street named for a 1920s Ku Klux Klan leader on Long Island; CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.

Malverne officials vote to rename Lindner Place Local officials voted Thursday to rename a street named for a 1920s Ku Klux Klan leader on Long Island; CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On