Cheryl Bader, a law professor at Fordham University, joined CBS2 Thursday to discuss the indictment of former president Donald Trump.

Law professor Cheryl Bader discusses Trump indictment Cheryl Bader, a law professor at Fordham University, joined CBS2 Thursday to discuss the indictment of former president Donald Trump.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On