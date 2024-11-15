Watch CBS News

Jurors shown Denny Penny's stationhouse interview

Jurors saw Penny's voluntary precinct interview, where he told detectives he wasn't trying to injure Jordan Neely, he was trying to keep him from injuring someone else. CBS News New York's Christina Fan has an update on the case.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.