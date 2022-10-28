Watch CBS News

Jerry Lee Lewis dies at age 87

One of the last rock rebels of the 1950s, Jerry Lee Lewis has died. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis shows us how despite years of personal controversy, Lewis made his mark with brash tempos that shook up rock-and-roll.
