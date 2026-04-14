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It's time to vote on Club Calvi's next book

It's your turn to pick which book #ClubCalvi will read next. Vote for either "A Killer in the Family" by Amin Ahmad, "Livonia Chow Mein" by Abigail Savitch-Lew, or "American Fantasy" by Emma Sraub.
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