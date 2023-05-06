Watch CBS News

Get to know: Matthew August Jeffers

The week-long ReelAbilities Film Festival opened in New York with a screening of the indie narrative "Unidentified Objects" starring Matthew August Jeffers. He spoke to CBS News New York about his role and the impact diversity has in a film.
