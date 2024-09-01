Watch CBS News

Cyclist struck and killed by vehicle in Brooklyn

Security video shows an SUV rear end a car near a gas station at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses say it happened after the SUV hit the cyclist on Union Avenue in Williamsburg. CBS News New York's Jessica Moore reports.
