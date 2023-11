Community Food Bank of New Jersey volunteers prepare for turkey drive CBS New York is partnering with local food banks to help feed people in need this holiday season. A major highlight for us is teaming up with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, which has been fighting food insecurity for nearly 50 years. CBS New York's Vanessa Murdock spent the morning at their Hillside headquarters. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3R5pjSg