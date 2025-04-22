Watch CBS News

Banksy artwork on display in NYC, will be auctioned off

Artwork by the mysterious Banksy is now on display at Brookfield Place in Manhattan. The piece, titled "Battle to Survive a Broken Heart," will be auctioned off on May 21.
