Fifteen-year-old Foridun Maulonou was shot after leaving a summer school program at FDR High School in July 2023.

Arrest made in Brooklyn teen's 2023 shooting death Fifteen-year-old Foridun Maulonou was shot after leaving a summer school program at FDR High School in July 2023.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On