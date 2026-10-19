Watch CBS News

3 hospitalized after fire at East Harlem building, FDNY says

More than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the fire on East 105th Street early Monday morning.
18m ago (00:18)
Videos
NYC Mayor Mamdani creates outreach team to help residents at risk of losing Medicaid

NYC Mayor Mamdani creates outreach team to help residents at risk of losing Medicaid

3 hospitalized after fire at East Harlem building, FDNY says

3 hospitalized after fire at East Harlem building, FDNY says

NYC Council considering bill aimed at preventing Legionnaires' disease

NYC Council considering bill aimed at preventing Legionnaires' disease

Police looking for suspect in deadly Midtown Manhattan subway shooting

Police looking for suspect in deadly Midtown Manhattan subway shooting

Cool, sunny week ahead for NYC

Cool, sunny week ahead for NYC

First Alert Weather: Partly sunny, high of 63 on Monday

First Alert Weather: Partly sunny, high of 63 on Monday

N.J. homeowner recreates OG Anunoby's tip-in basket in elaborate Halloween display

N.J. homeowner recreates OG Anunoby's tip-in basket in elaborate Halloween display

Fire at Canadian military base kills four service members and injures dozens of others

Fire at Canadian military base kills four service members and injures dozens of others

Victim in deadly Manhattan subway shooting identified

Victim in deadly Manhattan subway shooting identified

First Alert Weather: Gorgeous fall week upcoming

First Alert Weather: Gorgeous fall week upcoming

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Joe Keery make Broadway debuts in "Other Desert Cities"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Joe Keery make Broadway debuts in "Other Desert Cities"

Gov. Hochul signs legislation to establish Little Yemen in the Bronx as a cultural district

Gov. Hochul signs legislation to establish Little Yemen in the Bronx as a cultural district

President Trump, Vice President Vance hit midterm campaign trail hard

President Trump, Vice President Vance hit midterm campaign trail hard

The faithful jam St. Patrick's Cathedral to pray for Pope Leo XIV

The faithful jam St. Patrick's Cathedral to pray for Pope Leo XIV

FDNY takes on garage fire in Queens

FDNY takes on garage fire in Queens

Advocates call for new measures to reduce violence in NYC subway system

Advocates call for new measures to reduce violence in NYC subway system

Extended interview with Bradley Tusk | The Point with Marcia Kramer

Extended interview with Bradley Tusk | The Point with Marcia Kramer

Extended interview with Rep. Mike Lawler | The Point with Marcia Kramer

Extended interview with Rep. Mike Lawler | The Point with Marcia Kramer

Music legends attend TeachRock awards event

Music legends attend TeachRock awards event

How a birthday card for Mayor Mamdani became a viral sensation

How a birthday card for Mayor Mamdani became a viral sensation

First Alert Weather: Bright sunshine, crisp air for Sunday in New York - 10/17/26

First Alert Weather: Bright sunshine, crisp air for Sunday in New York - 10/17/26

Second case of measles confirmed on Long Island, health officials say

Second case of measles confirmed on Long Island, health officials say

Mural honors fallen EMS captain Alison Russo

Mural honors fallen EMS captain Alison Russo

4-alarm Staten Island fire prompts massive response from FDNY

4-alarm Staten Island fire prompts massive response from FDNY

No live channels available.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue