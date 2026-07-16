NYC Mayor Mamdani watches World Cup with Rikers Island inmates

New York City's official World Cup guide lists no less than 100 free places to take in soccer's biggest tournament on big screens. One place that isn't listed? The city's notorious Rikers Island jail complex, better known for its overcrowding and violence than for hosting social events.

But more than 100 inmates were rewarded with a special viewing of the World Cup semifinal match Wednesday between England and Argentina because of their model behavior behind bars.

The inmates, dressed in tan uniforms, took seats at tables facing a large projection screen set up in a gymnasium. The jail has hosted about 90 such watch parties since the tournament kicked off last month, with about 4,500 of the roughly 6,600 inmates incarcerated on the 400-acre island participating, correction officials said.

"Programs like this equal safety in our jail," said Stanley Richards, the city's correction commissioner and a former Rikers inmate. "What we say to them is that your humanity is seen, heard and valued."

Rikers Island inmate Victor Caldas, an Argentina fan, reacts during the World Cup semifinal soccer match. Seth Wenig

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who briefly stopped by, added: "The World Cup has been a magical moment for the entire city. These are New Yorkers, and they will be New Yorkers when they get out of Rikers."

Rikers Island in the slow process of shutting down

The scene Wednesday was in sharp contrast to complaints about Rikers Island that have been so bad in recent years that a federal judge appointed an outside manager to help improve the facility.

On Tuesday, that federal overseer, former Vermont Department of Corrections head Nicholas Deml, submitted a plan for reforms that underscored the continued dysfunction at the facility, which opened in 1935.

The report described one instance when inspectors arrived at a housing unit to find it filled with smoke from fires set by prisoners, blaring alarms and people pounding on their cell doors. In another incident, prisoners streamed through an unsecured door and brawled after a guard abandoned his post.

"Violence remains pervasive, basic correctional practices remain unreliable, and unconstitutional conditions persist," the report said.

Mamdani has vowed to honor a 2019 city law mandating the closure of Rikers, but also conceded the 2027 deadline is likely unrealistic after years of delays.

"It's all about love"

With his white shirt sleeves rolled up, the Democrat went table-by-table chatting up inmates.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks with inmates on Rikers Island as they watch the World Cup semifinal soccer match. Seth Wenig

One told the mayor he expected Argentina to prevail over England and go on to face Spain, which had defeated France the day earlier.

"You never know," said Mamdani, a professed Morocco fan.

At another table, an inmate told the mayor he was going home later in the day. "That's amazing," Mamdani said, patting his back.

The jailhouse crowd erupted in a mix of groans and cheers as England struck first with a goal early in the second half.

Rikers Island inmate Ralph Veal celebrates an English goal with a corrections officer during the World Cup semifinal soccer match. Seth Wenig

Ralph Veal was among the minority of England fans who raised his arms in celebration. The 53-year-old Mount Vernon resident, who has been incarcerated since November, said the watch party made him reflect on how he might better approach life after jail.

"I could be doing this with my family, you know?" he said. "My son, he's a big soccer fan, so this would be great for me and him to have that relationship and that bond."

Others simply relished the chance for a rare treat: a freshly catered meal of salad, salmon, penne alla vodka and chicken parmesan, along with Snapple drinks.

Rikers Island inmates watch the World Cup semifinal soccer match. Seth Wenig

"I've been locked up 21 months," said Thomas McCoy, 52, of Brooklyn. "It's been a long time since I had real food like that."

When the final whistle blew and Argentina earned a spot against Spain in the final Sunday, Victor Caldas was overcome with emotions.

The 39-year-old, who has been incarcerated for four months, has been rooting for Argentina since his home country of Ecuador was knocked out of the tournament.

"It reminds me of when I was a kid, playing soccer. It's all about love. Soccer brings a lot of love," he said, still staring at the final score as others started cleaning up the gym.

"It don't matter from where you are in the world, you know. It's about bonding with another culture, other people."