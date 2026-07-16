NYC Mayor Mamdani releases "Rental Ripoff" report to improve living conditions for tenants

Mayor Zohran Mamdani released a report full of recommendations to improve living conditions for New York City tenants.

The "Rental Ripoff" report was released Thursday morning, stemming from months of hearings where hundreds of tenants stepped forward to air their grievances.

Mamdani said New Yorkers have been paying too much rent and getting too little in return. The new report includes 23 proposals aimed at correcting that imbalance.

Pests, mold and broken elevators

Some top issues include leaks, broken elevators, and heat that only comes on right before an inspection.

City data shows pests and mold remain the most common complaints. The numbers also show that one in six calls to the tenant helpline involve landlord harassment.

Other issues included disabled residents trapped in their apartments by broken elevators and landlords falsely claiming repairs had been made.

What Mamdani's administration recommends

The sprawling report includes many recommendations.

One of them would require the city's housing department to stop treating multiple heat or hot-water complaints from the same building as duplicates starting in the fall. Inspectors will be required to investigate every tenant report.

Mamdani's administration is also pushing for formal, legal recognition of tenant unions. This would allow organized renters to more effectively communicate with landlords through required meetings.

They also want to test whether smaller, European-style elevators can be installed in some of the city's existing walk-up buildings.

Mamdani is expected to hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. detailing more proposals.