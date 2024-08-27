Young woman killed by boat propeller near Harvey Cedars, New Jersey

Was it a skate or a shark? Beach patrol, marine science expert weigh in on Ventnor beach incident Was it a skate or a shark? Beach patrol, marine science expert weigh in on Ventnor beach incident 02:30

HARVEY CEDARS, N.J. (CBS) -- A young woman died over the weekend after she was hit by a boat propeller off of Long Beach Island, New Jersey State Police said Monday.

According to the department, 18-year-old Zeina Mahafzah, of Wayne, New Jersey, was on a raft being pulled by a boat on Sunday, Aug. 25 when she was hit by the propeller as she tried to get back on the vessel.

NJ State Police said she suffered "fatal injuries" as a result of the impact, which happened just off Sunset Park in the Harvey Cedars Borough.

On Monday, the Harvey Cedars Police Department said on Facebook they were working with New Jersey State Police on the investigation, and asked people to "keep the family and community in your thoughts and prayers."

The fatal incident remains under investigation, according to NJ State Police.