Yordan Alvarez hits go-ahead triple in 8th inning as Astros outlast Yankees 9-7

Yordan Alvarez went 3 for 5 and lined a go-ahead triple in the eighth inning off Brent Headrick as the Houston Astros beat the New York Yankees 9-7 on Tuesday night.

Yainer Diaz hit a pair of solo homers, including a tying shot to the short porch in right field off Headrick's fastball to start the eighth. After Jeremy Pena singled, Alvarez ripped a low-inside sinker to the warning track in right-center for a 7-6 lead.

Alvarez increased his major league-leading batting average to .323. The slugger had his seventh career triple and first since July 21, 2024.

Pena homered off Fernando Cruz in the sixth for a 5-all tie. Daulton Varsho had two RBI singles for the Astros, who won for the sixth time in 15 games after owner Jim Crane said manager Joe Espada will finish the season.

Isaac Paredes added an RBI single off Headrick (7-3), who has allowed five homers in 68 appearances. Headrick is second in the big leagues in appearances to Toronto lefty Mason Fluharty and permitted a run for only the 12th time.

Diaz tacked on an RBI single in the ninth off rookie Bradley Hanner as the Astros scored six runs against New York's bullpen.

Houston overcame a four-hit night by New York first baseman Luis García Jr. García hit an RBI double off Steven Okert that gave the Yankees a 6-5 lead and also launched a two-run homer in the fifth off rookie starter Ethan Packo.

It was García's third four-hit game this season and the eighth of his career.

Bryan Abreu (5-3) allowed an RBI single to Jazz Chisholm Jr. before finishing a double play against Austin Wells with a nice grab at first base. Josh Hader got four outs for his 19th save in 19 chances.

Cody Bellinger hit a three-run homer in the third that broke a 32-game homerless drought and gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead.

Packo allowed five runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings on his 24th birthday.

New York starter Will Warren permitted three runs — two earned — and seven hits in five innings.

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Astros RHP Peter Lambert (8-7, 3.68 ERA) pitches Wednesday night. The Yankees had not announced a scheduled starter.