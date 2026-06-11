After 6th grader chokes to death at school in Yonkers, N.Y., police promise full investigation
Police said Thursday they launched a full investigating into the death of 12-year-old Jacob Medina, a Yonkers sixth grader who became unresponsive after choking at school.
Sources said he was eating a doughnut when he started to choke at Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community School.
"Heimlich, back slaps, CPR"
Medina, according to sources, started choking at around noon Wednesday in a 4th-floor hallway at the school on McLean Ave.
Sources said he may have purchased the doughnut at school as part of a fundraiser.
Yonkers Public Schools Superintendent Anibal Soler Jr. said staff members immediately rendered first aid.
"Heimlich [maneuver], back slaps, CPR. Multiple things were administered," Soler said.
First responders tried resuscitating the boy before he was pronounced dead at Saint Joseph's Medical Center.
Police investigation after choking death
Police opened their investigation due to the unusual nature of Medina's death.
In addition to looking closely at the 12-year-old's health history -- including any allergies or other conditions that might have contributed -- police said they'll speak with classmates and any one else who witnessed what happened.
"The events leading up to this, we are going to investigate, and we're gonna continue with the investigation from beginning to end," Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza said.
"Our kids are hurting"
Medina is being remembered as a bright light with a spirit that lit up his classrooms and the lives of his family and friends.
The school district said it has grief counselors on hand for students.
"Our kids are hurting, our staff is hurting, our principal is hurting," the superintendent said.
The city promised to do all it can to help Medina's family.
Read superintendent's full statement
Soler issued the following statement after Medina's death on Wednesday:
There are no words to express the depth of sadness that we're wrestling with, here in the Yonkers Public Schools today. At this moment we are mourning a child, praying for a family and huddling to support and comfort one another.
At 11:39 this morning at Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community School, a 12-year-old 6th grader was choking and became unresponsive. Emergency Responders attempted to resuscitate the boy and transported him to Saint Joseph's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
As police investigate the nature of the medical emergency, we remain focused on caring for his classmates, teachers and staff who are in terrible pain. The District has grief counselors on hand who can provide a safe space during this unbearable time.
I ask all of you in the Yonkers Public Schools to rally together. One of our families needs us. Please keep them in your prayers.