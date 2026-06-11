After 6th grader chokes to death at school in Yonkers, N.Y., police promise full investigation

Police said Thursday they launched a full investigating into the death of 12-year-old Jacob Medina, a Yonkers sixth grader who became unresponsive after choking at school.

Sources said he was eating a doughnut when he started to choke at Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community School.

"Heimlich, back slaps, CPR"

Medina, according to sources, started choking at around noon Wednesday in a 4th-floor hallway at the school on McLean Ave.

Sources said he may have purchased the doughnut at school as part of a fundraiser.

Yonkers Public Schools Superintendent Anibal Soler Jr. said staff members immediately rendered first aid.

"Heimlich [maneuver], back slaps, CPR. Multiple things were administered," Soler said.

Jacob Medina CBS News New York

First responders tried resuscitating the boy before he was pronounced dead at Saint Joseph's Medical Center.

Police investigation after choking death

Police opened their investigation due to the unusual nature of Medina's death.

In addition to looking closely at the 12-year-old's health history -- including any allergies or other conditions that might have contributed -- police said they'll speak with classmates and any one else who witnessed what happened.

"The events leading up to this, we are going to investigate, and we're gonna continue with the investigation from beginning to end," Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza said.

"Our kids are hurting"

Medina is being remembered as a bright light with a spirit that lit up his classrooms and the lives of his family and friends.

The school district said it has grief counselors on hand for students.

"Our kids are hurting, our staff is hurting, our principal is hurting," the superintendent said.

The city promised to do all it can to help Medina's family.

Read superintendent's full statement

Soler issued the following statement after Medina's death on Wednesday: