Watch CBS News
Local News

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano faces calls for ethics investigation into "nepotism, abuse of taxpayer dollars, corruption and abuse of power"

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Calls for ethics investigation into Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano
Calls for ethics investigation into Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano 01:16

YONKERS, N.Y. -- There are calls for an ethics investigation into longtime Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. 

The Westchester County District Attorney's Office said it received a letter requesting the investigation into "nepotism, abuse of taxpayer dollars, corruption and abuse of power" under Spano. 

The DA's office believes the letter was prompted by a story in "The Journal News" about family members on the city payroll.

No allegations of criminality were reported in the story and no specific allegations of criminality were made in the letter, according to the DA's office, so it was referred to the Yonkers Board of Ethics, Yonkers Department of the Inspector General and State Comptroller's Office. 

Spano denied the allegations and in a statement said in part, "I am not the boss of any members of my family. Those who are police officers, firefighters and administrators were hired through competitive civil service exams that are open to everyone. Other family members were hired before I became mayor. All report to their supervisors, not to me." 

Spano is the husband of CBS2 morning anchor Mary Calvi, who was not involved in the reporting or editing of this story. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 6:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.