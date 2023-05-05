Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano faces calls for ethics investigation into "nepotism, abuse of taxpayer dollars, corruption and abuse of power"

YONKERS, N.Y. -- There are calls for an ethics investigation into longtime Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.

The Westchester County District Attorney's Office said it received a letter requesting the investigation into "nepotism, abuse of taxpayer dollars, corruption and abuse of power" under Spano.

The DA's office believes the letter was prompted by a story in "The Journal News" about family members on the city payroll.

No allegations of criminality were reported in the story and no specific allegations of criminality were made in the letter, according to the DA's office, so it was referred to the Yonkers Board of Ethics, Yonkers Department of the Inspector General and State Comptroller's Office.

Spano denied the allegations and in a statement said in part, "I am not the boss of any members of my family. Those who are police officers, firefighters and administrators were hired through competitive civil service exams that are open to everyone. Other family members were hired before I became mayor. All report to their supervisors, not to me."

Spano is the husband of CBS2 morning anchor Mary Calvi, who was not involved in the reporting or editing of this story.