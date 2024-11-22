Some Yonkers families frustrated as gas outage stretches into holiday season

Hundreds of Yonkers families still without gas heading into the holidays

YONKERS, N.Y. — Hundreds of Yonkers families have been without gas for three months, and many are frustrated as the problem stretches into the holiday season.

Residents in more than 400 units at Palisade Towers have been unable to use their ovens since Aug. 28 when the gas was shut off following a series of leaks.

"We can barely cook our food. When we cook rice, we gotta cook it for like two hours," one resident said.

The goal is to convert the entire complex to electric stoves, a process that is estimated to cost millions and could take months.

"Hopefully at some time early next year, just depends on how quickly we can get the funding," property manager Emy Vega said.

Yonkers Housing Authority offers convection ovens ahead of Thanksgiving

Last week, the Yonkers Housing Authority gave out convection ovens to the residents as a temporary fix.

"We wanted our residents to be able to provide their families with a home-cooked meal," Vega said.

For some residents, that's not enough.

"I appreciate it, but it's been months now with no oven ... I'm miserable," resident Angelette Tate said.

Others, however, are grateful to be back to cooking just in time to host Thanksgiving dinner.

"Girl, I'm so happy," resident Ana Lopez said.

She said she plans to make the best of it, and she's just thankful she's able to put food on the table.

"You have to be grateful for anything you get ... It's going to be a good year, too, next year 'cause new stove, new us," Lopez said.