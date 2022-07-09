Watch CBS News
Police: Yina Chi, of Staten Island, reported missing

A photo of Yina Chi
Yina Chi NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK -- Police are asking for help finding a missing woman with autism and epilepsy.

Yina Chi, 33, was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday as she left her home on Yetman Avenue in the Tottenville neighborhood of Staten Island.

Police are concerned because she needs her medication.

She is described as an Asian woman with brown eyes and long black hair. She is about 5-feet-2-inches tall. It's unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Chi is known to frequent the subway.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips.

First published on July 8, 2022 / 10:54 PM

