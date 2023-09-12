Watch CBS News
Yenchun Chen, who escaped from custody by climbing out hospital window using bedsheets, arrested

By Jesse Zanger

By Jesse Zanger

NEW YORK -- An escapee who tied bedsheets together to climb down the side of a New York City hospital is back in custody. 

Officials say 44-year-old Yenchun Chen was arrested on July 31 for possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel in Gramercy Park to receive medical care.

Officials say Chen escaped from the hospital during the afternoon of August 9.

Yenchun Chen escaped from custody at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital by tying bedsheets together and rappelling down the building, police said.  NYPD

Police said Chen managed to escape by tying bedsheets together and rappelling down the side of the hospital from a fifth floor window. 

He then got away in a taxi. 

Department of Correction officers and U.S. Marshals found Yenchun Chen Tuesday morning in Long Island City. He was taken to the Bellevue Hospital. 

A source tells CBS New York Chen was in need of medical care stemming from a medical condition he had prior to his escape. 

