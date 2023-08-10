Watch CBS News
Police seek prisoner Yenchun Chen who escaped from Manhattan hospital

NEW YORK -- New York City investigators are searching for an escaped prisoner.

Officials say 44-year-old Yenchun Chen was arrested on July 31 for possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel in Gramercy Park on Friday to receive medical care.

Officials say Chen escaped from the hospital around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The Department of Correction and NYPD are working together to locate and apprehend him.

