Police seek prisoner Yenchun Chen who escaped from Manhattan hospital

DOC searching for prisoner who escaped from Gramercy Park hospital

DOC searching for prisoner who escaped from Gramercy Park hospital

DOC searching for prisoner who escaped from Gramercy Park hospital

NEW YORK -- New York City investigators are searching for an escaped prisoner.

Officials say 44-year-old Yenchun Chen was arrested on July 31 for possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel in Gramercy Park on Friday to receive medical care.

Officials say Chen escaped from the hospital around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The Department of Correction and NYPD are working together to locate and apprehend him.