Police seek prisoner Yenchun Chen who escaped from Manhattan hospital
NEW YORK -- New York City investigators are searching for an escaped prisoner.
Officials say 44-year-old Yenchun Chen was arrested on July 31 for possession of a controlled substance.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel in Gramercy Park on Friday to receive medical care.
Officials say Chen escaped from the hospital around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.
The Department of Correction and NYPD are working together to locate and apprehend him.
