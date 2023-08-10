NYPD: Yenchun Chen escaped from custody in hospital by tying bedsheets together, climbing out window

DOC searching for prisoner who escaped from Gramercy Park hospital

DOC searching for prisoner who escaped from Gramercy Park hospital

NEW YORK -- The hunt continues for an escapee in New York City.

Officials say 44-year-old Yenchun Chen was arrested on July 31 for possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel in Gramercy Park Friday to receive medical care.

Officials say Chen escaped from the hospital around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Yenchun Chen escaped from custody at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital by tying bedsheets together and rappelling down the building, police said. NYPD

Police said Chen managed to escape by tying bedsheets together and rappelling down the side of the hospital.

He then got away in a taxi.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.