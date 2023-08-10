NYPD: Yenchun Chen escaped from custody in hospital by tying bedsheets together, climbing out window
NEW YORK -- The hunt continues for an escapee in New York City.
Officials say 44-year-old Yenchun Chen was arrested on July 31 for possession of a controlled substance.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel in Gramercy Park Friday to receive medical care.
Officials say Chen escaped from the hospital around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said Chen managed to escape by tying bedsheets together and rappelling down the side of the hospital.
He then got away in a taxi.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
