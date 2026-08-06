Woman suing Yankees for $10 million after getting hit by bat at game

A woman is suing the New York Yankees for $10 million after she was hit by a flying bat during a game.

It happened during the fifth inning of a game on June 2 as the Yankees were playing the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium.

Guardians slugger Jose Ramirez had just hit a ball when his bat flew out of his hands mid-swing and went into the stands behind home plate.

The plaintiff, a 37-year-old New Jersey woman, says she was hit in the head and knocked out of her seat to the ground.

José Ramírez loses his bat during the game on June 2, 2026 at Yankee Stadium. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to the lawsuit, she suffered a traumatic brain injury, concussion and neck injury. The lawsuit says she continues to suffer from symptoms related to her injuries, including headaches and light sensitivity, and has not been able to return to work since the incident.

In the lawsuit, she says the protective netting in front of the section where she was sitting is significantly lower than in other parts of the stadium.

The plaintiff is suing for compensatory damages for her injuries, medical expenses, lost job wages and more.

CBS News New York reached out to the Yankees for comment and is waiting to hear back.