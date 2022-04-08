MLB Opening Day: Yankees gearing up for home opener against Boston Red Sox

NEW YORK -- Baseball is back! It's Opening Day in the Bronx, where the Yankees will take on their archrival, the Boston Red Sox.

This marks the first time since 2013 the two teams have met on Opening Day and just the fourth time in the past 30 seasons.

Thursday's game was delayed because of bad weather. A tarp covered the field most of the afternoon, but it will look a whole lot different today.

With rolled back COVID restrictions this season, many are looking forward to one of the most normal home openers in a while.

BASEBALL IS BACK: As the sun starts to rise on this Friday morning, excitement is rising too! @Yankees are back! Home opener against @RedSox is today at 1:05pm. Latest on @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/M3LYazugCf — John Dias (@JohnBDias) April 8, 2022

As of the beginning of March, proof of a negative COVID test or vaccination is no longer required at Yankee Stadium. No masks are needed, and it will be at full capacity.

Also this season, unvaccinated players are allowed to play ball, after Mayor Eric Adams loosened restrictions for professional athletes.

But with the pandemic still going on, Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said the home opener is a really big deal.

"Hopefully, we pause to appreciate, especially I think considering what we've been through the last couple of years, hopefully maybe there's that a bit more appreciation for what we get to go do for a living," he said Thursday. "Now add in the fact that it's Yankees-Red Sox, that lends itself to a really special day."

Gates will open at 11 a.m., with the game starting at 1:05 p.m. Actor and comedian Billy Crystal is scheduled to throw the first pitch.